KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in KLA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,857. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

