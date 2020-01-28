Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €24.70 ($28.72) and last traded at €24.64 ($28.65), approximately 60,063 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.94 ($27.84).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKB shares. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.54 ($56.44).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The company has a market cap of $399.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.21.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.