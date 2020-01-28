Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to report $687.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 13,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $50,000.

