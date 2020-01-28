Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $68.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,331,391.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,839. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $969.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

