KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have commented on KVHI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KVH Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

