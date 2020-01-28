Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Up 44.9% in January

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 507,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.