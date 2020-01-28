Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Up 44.9% in January

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 507,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit