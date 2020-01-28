Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Position Increased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial comprises 3.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Lakeland Financial worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

