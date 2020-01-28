LATOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $21.61 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $40,162.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

