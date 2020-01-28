Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Laureate Education stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

