Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LAUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.
Laureate Education stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
