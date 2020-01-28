Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.72, approximately 206,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 213,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.

About Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.