Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Lear makes up about 1.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lear by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

NYSE:LEA traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.41. 17,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,199. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

