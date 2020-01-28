Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average of $223.52. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.