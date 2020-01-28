Leisure Capital Management Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

