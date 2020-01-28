Lendingblock (LND) Market Capitalization Hits $1.61 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $130,701.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lendingblock was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,765,398 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

