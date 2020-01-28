Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $380,992.20 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 2,121,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,982. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after buying an additional 1,392,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 848,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after buying an additional 470,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 654,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

