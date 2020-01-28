LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

Shares of GE opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

