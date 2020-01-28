Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,653. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 204,345 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

