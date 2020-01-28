LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.75

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $15.18. LifeVantage shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 62,443 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $211.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
