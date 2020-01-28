LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.75

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $15.18. LifeVantage shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 62,443 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $211.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

