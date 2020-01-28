Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of LITB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.51. Lightinthebox has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

