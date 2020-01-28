Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aphria by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aphria in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Aphria during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

APHA opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

