Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TS shares. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE:TS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Tenaris SA has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

