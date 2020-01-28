Link Fund Solutions Ltd Takes $135.46 Million Position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,251,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,459,000. Theravance Biopharma comprises 69.9% of Link Fund Solutions Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Link Fund Solutions Ltd owned about 0.09% of Theravance Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBPH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

TBPH traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $28.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

