Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LQDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canaan Partners VIII LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 319,488 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 129,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

