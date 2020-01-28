Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 5.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.30. The company had a trading volume of 953,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $434.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

