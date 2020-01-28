Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $37.23 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $37,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 53,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,835. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.