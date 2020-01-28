Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,277 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty accounts for 1.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.26% of GCI Liberty worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 22.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after buying an additional 154,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of GLIBA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. 4,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,150. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $74.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

