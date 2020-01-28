Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.37

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Loki has a market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $67,723.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003994 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,336.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.01886572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.85 or 0.04047565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00647757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00723337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009685 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00608781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,534,720 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.