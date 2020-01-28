Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Trading Down 24.1%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) fell 24.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 20,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

