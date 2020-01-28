Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 197,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 113,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

