Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of LK stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 19,942,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,959,107. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.
See Also: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.