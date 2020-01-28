Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Shares of LK stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 19,942,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,959,107. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.