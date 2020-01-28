Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Update

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 256,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNA. ValuEngine downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 159,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,678. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 million, a P/E ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

