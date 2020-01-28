MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.65 million.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

