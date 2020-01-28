Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 34.5% in January

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,962. The firm has a market cap of $523.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

