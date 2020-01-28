Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NYSE:CBRL) Head to Head Analysis

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Main Street Capital and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 0 6 1 0 2.14

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $169.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 50.85% 10.59% 6.14% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 7.11% 36.68% 13.22%

Risk and Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Main Street Capital pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $233.35 million 11.85 $168.21 million $2.60 16.77 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.07 billion 1.22 $223.40 million $9.27 16.84

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

