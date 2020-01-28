Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 358,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 1,013,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $243,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

