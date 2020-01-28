Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 1,494,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,360. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $74,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 65.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

