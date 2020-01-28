Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 160,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.