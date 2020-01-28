Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.