Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) Trading Up 12%

Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 22,114 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

In related news, insider Gilbert Siegel acquired 278,000 shares of Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,898.00 ($57,374.47).

Marley Spoon AG provides weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 173,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

