Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,120. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

