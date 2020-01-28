Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 401.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.16. 23,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $193.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.