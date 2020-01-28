Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

In related news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

