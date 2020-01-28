Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MXIM stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. 79,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 32.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 74.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at $5,009,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

