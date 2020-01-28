Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.73 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.82.

MXIM stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,045. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

