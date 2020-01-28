Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.73 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.82.
MXIM stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,045. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
