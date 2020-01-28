Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

