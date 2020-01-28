Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.75. 19,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,286. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. Medpace has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

