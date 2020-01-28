Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.
MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.75. 19,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,286. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. Medpace has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $92.31.
In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
