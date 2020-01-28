Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 146,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MNLO opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

