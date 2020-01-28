Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.05.

Shares of MELI traded up $20.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $674.47. 20,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,019. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $335.28 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.