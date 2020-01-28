Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after buying an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

