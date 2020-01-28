Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.09-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 581,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

